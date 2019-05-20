Kildare County Council has given the green light to plans by Intel for its planned new $4 billion (€3.53bn) manufacturing fabrication (FAB) facility at its Leixlip plant.

Council gives green light to $4bn Intel plan - in spite of farmer's objection

The planning authority has given the chip giant the go-ahead in spite of a small number of objections against the proposal including one from long time planning opponent of Intel at Leixlip, local farmer, Thomas Reid.

The 10 year permission to Intel will provide a windfall of €9.723 million for Kildare County Council - if work on the project proceeds.

The follows the Council, in response to the scale of the project, including in one of the 34 conditions attached to the permission a requirement that Intel Ireland Ltd pay the Council €9.723 million in development contributions.

The planning permission follows three years on after Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the ‘fab’ facility valued at $4 billion.

In total, the two planning permissions represent a $8 billion (€7 billion) investment which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion.

The projects represent the largest single private investment in the history of the State on one project if given the go-ahead by Intel globally.

Consultants for Intel have told the Council that the firm has already invested $12.5 billion on its site at Leixlip.