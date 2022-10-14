Farming

Coroner warns of quad bike dangers at inquest into death of Co Down businessman Denis Lynn

Mark Bain

A CORONER overseeing the inquest into the death of Co Down businessman Denis Lynn has urged people using quad bikes and motorbikes to make themselves aware of health and safety guidelines.

Anne-Louise Toal said there was little that medical intervention could have done to save the life of Mr Lynn, who died following a quad bike accident on his land at Killyleagh Road, Downpatrick, on May 2 last year.

