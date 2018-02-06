Cork vet admits supplying animal medications without prescription was 'madness'

A vet has admitted to operating a system of ‘madness’ supplying animal medications without prescription at three pharmacies he owns in Cork.

Dan McCarthy, who is also a qualified pharmacist, admitted to dispensing prescription only medications for animals through three of his four pharmacies between 2009 and 2011.

Mr McCarthy admitted to dispensing veterinary medications to farmers and pet owners through his pharmacies in Classes Lake, Blackpool and Riverstick in Co Cork. He said problems arose when his businesses became 'very busy' and the dispensing of veterinary medications required a 'lot of paperwork.'

“It was madness really, the way it was run,” Mr McCarthy admitted at a Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) disciplinary inquiry. He faced three allegations including the supply of veterinary medical products without a valid prescription and operating a system whereby prescription-only vet medications were routinely supplied without prescription. In some instances, prescriptions were retrospectively completed.