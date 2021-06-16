Cork farmers fail to limit AIB biofuel loan repayment demand

Six Co Cork farmers who were part of a group that borrowed almost €2.3m from AIB in 2008 with plans to build a biofuel processing plant in Co Tipperary have failed in efforts to prevent the bank from seeking any judgment in excess of €1.1m against them following a High Court appeal.

The six farmers are Anthony McCarthy, Maurice O’Donovan, Daniel Joseph O’Sullivan, James O’Donovan, Stephen Shorten and Roy Kingston.

A total of 10 farmers originally came together informally about 20 years ago to grow rapeseed to produce oil to service the growing biodiesel market. In 2004, they established a company to pursue the venture, called Gro Oil.

The group later decided to buy the site in Co Tipperary for the processing plant using an AIB loan granted to Gro Oil. All of the farmers involved signed personal guarantees in respect of that loan.

In 2006, the Government and the European Union were encouraging green energy projects and the Gro Oil project even qualified for a €60,000 grant for its plan.

But soon after the loan was drawn down, the Government changed its policy on biodiesel and a number of grant schemes were cancelled.

“Coupled with the downturn in the economy and farming overall, the project quickly became unviable,” noted the High Court.

The loan account fell into arrears and in 2013 AIB demanded repayment from Gro-Oil and from the farmers on foot of their personal guarantees.

Efforts were made between the sides to reach a settlement agreement, and while written terms were drafted, it was never executed.

In July 2016, an offer was put to AIB where each of the six farmers in the case agreed to each put €150,000 into a central fund to offer the bank a total of €900,000 in settlement. In October that year, AIB said it wanted €1.3m and sworn statements of means from the farmers. Eventually, a sum of €1.1m was agreed with a nine-month period during which it would have to be paid.

Despite delays in executing the settlement agreement, some of the farmers set in motion land sales and refinancing in order to meet what they believed would be their financial obligations under the planned settlement. Some of them moved to sell properties in Dublin and land in Cork.

But in 2017, AIB said it would not accept the settlement offer.

A solicitor for two of the farmers in the case claimed that her clients had acted to their detriment by providing statements of means that AIB would not ordinarily have been entitled to see without an order for discovery.

She claimed that AIB had acted in bad faith and that entered into settlement negotiations for ulterior motives in order to permit it to fully ascertain the financial position of the defendants.

AIB insisted it was perfectly entitled to reject the settlement proposal and its solicitor utterly rejected the claim that it had acted in bad faith.

In a 2017 ruling, the High Court refused reliefs sought by the defendants, who had claimed that an estoppel arose in their favour. The defendants appealed that ruling.

The High Court has now determined that the High Court judge in the 2017 ruling did not err in any way in reaching their decision and dismissed the appeal.