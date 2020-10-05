Co Antrim speeder Rowan 'rushing to birth of calf'

A restricted driver who admitted doing almost twice his permitted speed claimed he was in a rush to assist with a cow giving birth.

Jay Rowan (18), of Carnlough Road, Broughshane, is restricted to 45mph but was detected in a Seat Leon doing 83mph on the northbound section of the M2 in Co Antrim.

He pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates Court to speeding on May 19 this year.

A prosecution lawyer said police stopped the defendant and he made no reply after caution.

At court, defence barrister Stephen Law said: "He had received a call - he helps out on the family smallholding - and a cow had prematurely started to calve, and had got into difficulties."

Mr Law said his client was making his way to the smallholding "to see if he could assist".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted he was "going far beyond what he should have been".

Mr Law said the defendant works as a driver with an engineering firm and added: "He is needed - his father needs him on the smallholding, but also he needs his licence for his engineering position."

Rowan was handed four penalty points and a £200 fine.

