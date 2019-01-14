Clean slate for County Limerick farmer fined over his Effin cows’ dung

A COUNTY Limerick farmer convicted and fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung now has a clean record after an appeal to the Circuit Court.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, aged 46, of Maiden Hall, Kilmallock pleaded not guilty to the offence of permitting dung/urine to be left on the Effin road exactly a year ago in the local court.

The garda prosecution occurred after a motorbike rider had an accident at the location where the farmer’s cows cross. The garda said there was a “considerable amount of earth on the roadway” and it had “thickened”.

“It was very slippy on that section. I took photographs,” said the garda, who contacted the farmer in question.

Solicitor for Mr Fitzgibbon, Brendan Gill argued that there was no proof the dung came from his client’s animals but the judge didn’t agree at the finalisation of the case last May. She convicted Mr Fitzgibbon and fined him €300. Mr Gill lodged appeal papers in Kilmallock Court.

The result of the case caused consternation within the farming community at the time.

Limerick ICMSA chairperson, Tom Blackburn, who coincidentally also farms in Effin, said there could be huge ramifications to this.

“I am in the same boat as him. I have to cross cows across the road as well. I am very, very worried about it,” said Mr Blackburn.