Clare farmer set to spend almost full year on remand in jail over property dispute

A west Clare farmer and father of six will have spent almost one year on remand in prison before his trial is scheduled to now proceed in mid-April.

This follows Judge Brian O'Callaghan on Monday postponing John Morrissey's trial for alleged criminal damage that arises from an alleged property dispute with a brother.

At Ennis Circuit Court sitting in Limerick, Judge O'Callaghan adjourned the case to April due to Government Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions that don't allow jury trials to proceed.

Mr Morrissey (53) of Clonreddan, Cooraclare has been in custody since early May of last year and has now spent nine months in prison on remand.

Mr Morrissey was arrested by Gardai the same day his mother was buried arising from the alleged property row with his brother last May.

However, Mr Morrissey has remained in custody at the Midlands prison as he has not made any application for bail.

The trial was due to commence this week at the courthouse building on Limerick's Mulgrave Street as court facilities at Ennis courthouse were not deemed suitable due to Government Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Judge O'Callaghan has now adjourned the case back to April 19th to Ennis “in the hope” that trials might happen in April.

Mr Morrissey appeared via video-link from a room at the Midlands prison and in response to the adjournment, Mr Morrissey remarked ‘no bother’.

It remains open to Mr Morrissey to seek bail and when asked by Judge O’Callaghan if he had any specific applications concerning the case, counsel for Mr Morrissey, Patrick Whyms BL replied ‘not at this point’.

In the case, Mr Morrissey is charged with “causing significant internal and external structural damage to the home/house of Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey at Alva, Cooraclare” on December 13th 2019.

As part of the single criminal damage charge, John Morrissey is also charged with damaging the contents of the home/house of Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey on the same date.

John Morrissey is accused of demolishing the external garage of the home “and damage to the septic tank of the property belonging to Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey”.

The disputed property at the centre of the row was owned by Mr Morrissey’s late mother and she died last May. John Morrissey farms all of the land surrounding the house.

