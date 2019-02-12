Career fraudster jailed once again for conning farmers into handing over tractors

A convicted sex offender and fraudster was jailed once again this week for conning farmers into handing over tractors.

Damien Peter Loughran (34), from Jubilee Park, Cookstown, pleaded guilty to two sets of offending with a combined total of more than 40 charges, accumulating over £25,000 in value and targeting multiple victims in Counties Armagh, Down and Tyrone.

Shameless career criminal Loughran is a regular before the courts and after being convicted of sexual assault in 2007 police went to court two years later to stop him moving in with an older woman who had teenage daughters.

Loughran has an extensive criminal record with 148 convictions of which 74 were for fraud.

Jailing him this week for three years at Dungannon Crown Court, the judge said he was “appalled” at his behaviour.

Judge Neil Rafferty added: “Quite frankly it takes a lot to appal me, but this is a confidence hoaxer who just makes his living this way. He manages to endear himself to people using some sort of charisma and claims of ill-health.”

In offences running from April 2017 and January 2018, Loughran took tractors supposedly to carry out repairs, taking cash from the owners. However, he put the tractors up for sale.

Thirteen counts of fraud by false representations involved Loughran taking three tractors from various people for repair. He also offered seven tractors and various engine parts for sale, when all belonged to others.