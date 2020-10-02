Car left road, entered farm and struck farmer

A passenger of car who pulled the steering wheel resulting in the car leaving the road and hitting a farmer causing him serious injury, has told a court he was not "thinking straight" at the time.

Daniel Forde of Hillview Drive Ballymote, was before Sligo District Court where he pleaded to one charge of endangerment, by recklessly engaging in conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

The court heard on December 2nd 2018 at Coagh, Ballymote, Forde was a front seat passenger in a car with four other occupants, traveling between Gurteen and Ballymote at 10.15am.

Forde had been drinking all day and night with friends and on the morning in question pulled the steering wheel of the car which entered a farmyard, hitting a quad bike and a farmer.

The farmer was cleaning his quad when he saw the underside of the Volkswagen Polo coming towards him from a ditch. The farmer suffered serious injuries the court was told.

Six people in total were taken to hospital following the incident. The court was told Forde is now 23.

Asked why this was done, Mr Tom MacSharry, solicitor, representing Forde, said "It was a moment of madness", and said it was coming up to Christmas and his client had been drinking.

Mr MacSharry said there was no obvious malice in what occurred and unfortunately there was an accident.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the farmer was in his yard cleaning his quad when he was the car coming through the air and it hit him and the quad.

Mr MacSharry told the court his client was highly distressed at the time and there was a high level of cooperation with gardaí.

Forde told gardaí the driver was holding the steering wheel with his knees and he grabbed it with too much force and the car hit grass.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the offence as an "egregious act" and he was considering sending Forde to prison. Mr MacSharry said it was a "moment of madness."

"I wish it never happened, I wish I didn't make that mistake," Forde told the court.

The judge replied, "Mistake, to yank it [steering wheel], it could have killed all of you and the unfortunate man."

Forde said he wasn't thinking straight at the time and had stayed up drinking. He told the court there was one injuries claim being sought by one of the passengers of the car.

Judge Kilrane convicted Forde, fining him €2,000 and disqualified him from driving for four years.

"Anyone who does what you did does not deserve to drive," said the judge, who reluctantly granted him legal aid due to the serious nature of the offence.

