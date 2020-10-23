Farming

Cannabis growhouse discovered after farmer noticed rise in electricity bill

Gardai estimate if all the plants were female and had grown to maturity they would have had an potential street value of €112,000 when harvested. Expand

Gardai estimate if all the plants were female and had grown to maturity they would have had an potential street value of €112,000 when harvested.

Fiona Ferguson

A man caught working as a “gardener” in a cannabis grow house set up in a derelict farmyard building has been given a fully suspended sentence.

Devin Walker (35) was caught after the suspicious farmer noticed his electricity bill had risen.

Walker of Lakey Lane, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to cultivation of cannabis at Old Farm Yard, Johnstown Kennedy, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on November 26, 2018.