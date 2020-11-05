Farming

Businessman intimidated us in row over our home, claim elderly couple


Tim Healy

A COUPLE have brought High Court proceedings against a businessman who they allege has been intimidating them in a dispute over their family home.

The action has been brought by Dominic (84) and Noeleen Ellickson (75) from Ballinakill, Co Waterford, along with their daughter Orna Hoban and son-in-law Fergus Hoban, against Seamus Walsh of Waterford Castle, The Island, Ballinakill, Co Waterford.

They say Mr Walsh claims to have bought their home from a receiver. They reject any assertion that Mr Walsh is entitled to their home.

Privacy