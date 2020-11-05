Businessman intimidated us in row over our home, claim elderly couple

A COUPLE have brought High Court proceedings against a businessman who they allege has been intimidating them in a dispute over their family home.

The action has been brought by Dominic (84) and Noeleen Ellickson (75) from Ballinakill, Co Waterford, along with their daughter Orna Hoban and son-in-law Fergus Hoban, against Seamus Walsh of Waterford Castle, The Island, Ballinakill, Co Waterford.

They say Mr Walsh claims to have bought their home from a receiver. They reject any assertion that Mr Walsh is entitled to their home.

They also claim, that in recent weeks, the defendant has made several attempts to enter their property.

Mr and Ms Ellickson allege these actions have left them in fear and concerned for their health, safety and wellbeing.

They say lands surrounding their home that they owned were placed in receivership by AIB in 2015.

The family, represented by Frank Callanan SC, claim lands immediately around their family home were never included on the part of their lands that were mortgaged to AIB.

The Ellicksons say they owned 10.6 acres of land located at Oaklands, Ballinakill. In a sworn statement, Mr Ellickson said he mortgaged 8.3 acres of those lands to AIB in 2006, which he intended to, but ultimately did not, develop.

He said the remaining 2.3 acres, where his family home is located, were not part of the mortgage agreement.

That 2.3-acre holding was transferred to a US-based family trust, over which the Hobans have acted as trustees, in 2019.

He claims that after AIB appointed a receiver over the mortgaged lands, their loan was subsequently sold to a fund.

Mr Ellickson said Mr Walsh claims to have bought the mortgaged lands from the receiver.

On October 17 last, Mr Ellickson said he found Mr Walsh attempting to remove the gate from the front entrance of their home.

When approached, he claims Mr Walsh acted in "an aggressive and intimidating fashion" and shouted at Mr Ellickson calling him a trespasser on his property, and drove his car close to where Mr Ellickson was standing.

Distressed

He also claims that Mr Walsh said he had been in contact with the receiver who apparently wanted the defendant "to acquire the dwelling house".

Mr Ellickson said he and his wife were distressed by the incident. Gardaí were called and Mr Walsh was asked to leave the property, which he eventually did.

Mr Ellickson said that several further attempts were made by Mr Walsh to enter their property.

As a result, the plaintiffs now seek injunctions preventing Mr Walsh from intimidating or threatening them, as well as restraining him from entering on to, or interfering, with their use of the lands.

The matter came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on a one-side-only represented basis. She granted the plaintiffs permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendant. The case was adjourned to later this month.