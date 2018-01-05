A Co Antrim farmer pleaded guilty and was fined €1,690 (£1,500) plus £15 offender levy at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today.

Bushmills farmer fined for making a discharge of effluent to a waterway

James Campbell, Islandranny Road, Bushmills was convicted for making an unconsented discharge of trade effluent to the Liscolman Feeder, a tributary of the River Bush.

On 19 July 2016 Water Quality Inspectors, acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, inspected a farm at Islandranny Road, Bushmills. Silage effluent was observed discharging from a silage clamp, flowing across the yard and ponding adjacent to a storm drain.

The Inspectors observed bubbles rising through the pools of silage effluent, suggesting the silage effluent was discharging through the ground and discharging to the waterway via the storm drain. On 20 July 2016, inspectors returned and collected statutory samples from the Liscolman Feeder; upstream and downstream of the storm drain discharge point.