Boyle farmer (57) who admitted theft and possession of stolen tools is jailed for a year

Life in rural county Sligo was left shattered for a couple after property was stolen from them, Sligo Circuit Court was told.

The couple from Dublin had a holiday home near Gurteen but after the theft they said their sense of sanctuary had been replaced with anxiety and apprehension each time they visited.

They were amongst a number of victims of Benny Hanberry (57) of Kingsland, Boyle who appeared before Sligo Circuit Court last Friday for sentencing after pleading to five counts including theft and possession of stolen property.

He admitted that between July 31st 2020 and November 11th 2020 at Knockconnor, Keash stealing an electric Florabest hedgecutters valued at €100 the property of Pat Ward.

Hanberry further admitted that on November 11th 2020 at Ardmoyle, Kingsland to possessing a stolen a Makitu Holdall and 6 piece multi set.

Also on the same date and address with possessing stolen draper hedgecutters and a stiga hedgecutters.

On March 4th 2019 at Clooneagh, Gurteen he stole seven steel grinders valued at €500 the property of Rachel Hiley and on October 30th 2020 at An Crannóg, Moygara, Gurteen he entered a building as a trespasser.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) with State Solicitor, Elisa McHugh, told the court that on October 7th 2021 the defendant was returned for trial on the five counts with a guilty plea being entered on one of the counts on November 16th last and a plea to two further counts on January 28th last.

These pleas were tendered on a full facts basis on all of the counts with two being taken into consideration.

Sergeant John Walsh outlined to the court that on October 3oth 2020 a Riello burner unit and boiler thermostat control for a central heating boiler was stolen at a total cost of €500 from the holiday home of Ciaran Walsh. Witness said he viewed CCTV footage from the property and he was able to identify the number plate of a car which had been used.

The burner unit and boiler thermostat had been stolen from an outhouse attached to the home.

The vehicle was registered to Hanberry and Sgt Walsh went to home a searched the property under warrant and items were recovered.

Hanberry was subsequently arrested.

Hedgecutters had been taken from the home of Pat Ward in Keash for whom Hanberry had been doing some work for.

Sgt Walsh said Mr Ward identified the hedgecutters at Ballymote Garda Station having not realised they had been stolen.

Seven steel girders had been taken from the holdiay home of Rachel Hiley and incident which was also captured on CCTV.

Sgt Walsh said the defendant told him that he had borrowed the girders and intended giving them back though he had them for over six months at that stage.

In relation to other items, Hanberry claimed the tools had been sold to him but this was not the case.

The defendant did not have any previous convictions.

Sgt Walsh read the victim impact statements to the court.

Pat Ward said his hedgecutter was stolen between August and July 2020. He said Hanberry was an aquaintance of his and it was shock to him to know who he was dealing with.

“I trusted Mr Hanberry and I actually referred Mr Hanberry to family and friends.

“All I can say is that I am really shocked that I was taken for such a fool, he said.

Rachel Hiley stated that she and her husband had a holiday home in Clooneagh, Gurteen and in March 2019, seven steel girders were stolen. This resulted in a delay to the reconstruction of the house and a garage.

This caused a lot of stress particularly for her husband. They had been contemplating moving to Gurteen on a permanent basis due to its relaxed and safe environment.

“However, that view of Gurteen has been negatively altered in my mind due to the actions of the defendant which is a pity,” she said.

She added that she and her husband would have lent the girders to the defendant if he really did need them.

Darragh McDonagh whose hedgecutters were stolen stated that it was difficult to believe that a person who was given a few pound to do a few jobs around the house and was subsequently involved in the handling of his hedgecutters was difficult to believe.

“It really is a breach of trust . I am glad I have my hedgecuttrers back and in future I certainly will be more careful in trusting people,” he said.

Ciaran Walsh and Rachel Mooney whose burner and boiler thermostat were taken stated that their holiday home in Gurteen had been their place to relax, recover and recharge, enjoying a haven of peace, quiet and tranquility away from the hectic pace of working and living in London and Dublin.

“That sense of sanctuary has been replaced with with anxiety and apprehension each time we visit, even now 18 months later, worrying that we may arrive to find another incident where our safety and security has been violated, our property damaged and our belongings stolen,” they said.

Ms Elaine Finneran BL (instructed by Ms Kelechi-Njoku, Solicitor of Mullaney’s Solicitors) pleaded that Hanberry was the father of a son and daughter, and was in the process of separating from his wife as a result of his offending.

He was a small farmer who also worked with Roscommon LEADER partnership on a rural scheme since 2004 and a reference from this employer was handed in to court.

Ms Finneran stressed the defendant had no previous convictions and had €1,000 in court from the sale of cattle by way of compensation.

The barrister said it was acknowledged that it was a case of a breach of trust.

She pleaded for leniency.

In reply to Judge Staines, Sgt Walsh said all of the injured parties would get their property back.

However, the burner unit was not in working condition. It would cost €500 for new units and installation costs. There was also a cost of €70 in replacement costs for a wireless CCTV camera and memory card.

Judge Staines said that clearly a lot of planning was involved, particularly in relation to the theft of the steel girders where a trailer had to be used.

The feelings of safety and security of the householders had been violated, she said.

There was also a feeling of a breach of trust in that the defendant had let down people he had worked for, said the Judge.

She praised the excellent dective work in apprehending the defendant.

The Judge ordered that €600 be paid over to Ciaran Walsh and €400 to Rachel Hiley.

Judge Staines sentenced Hanberry to three years in prison but suspended two years of the term.

He was also bound to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years following his release from prison after serving one year.