Boyle farmer (57) who admitted theft and possession of stolen tools is jailed for a year

Victims of defendant’s crimes in rural Sligo left feeling anxious, apprehensive and their tranquility shattered

Paul Deering

Life in rural county Sligo was left shattered for a couple after property was stolen from them, Sligo Circuit Court was told.

The couple from Dublin had a holiday home near Gurteen but after the theft they said their sense of sanctuary had been replaced with anxiety and apprehension each time they visited.

