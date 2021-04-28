A former chief executive of Bóthar created a fictitious email from a Rwandan official in order to steal €37,000, documents filed with the High Court allege.

And it is also alleged he fabricated fictitious projects so money from donations could be paid as Christmas bonuses to Bóthar employees.

The further allegations of forgery and fraud have been made against David Moloney after he made “substantial admissions” about the misappropriation of funds from the charity.

Documents filed with the High Court allege Mr Moloney stole €37,200 by creating a fictitious email from a Rwandan official seeking a “Bóthar duty” in connection with the transport of livestock to the East African nation in 2016.

Another fresh allegation is that Mr Moloney and the Limerick-headquartered charity’s co-founder Peter Ireton withdrew €34,200 in cash in 2015 on the pretence that it was being given as funding to an Irish priest in Kenya.

It is also alleged fictitious projects in Albania and Kosovo were fabricated by Mr Moloney so money from donations could be paid as Christmas bonuses to Bóthar employees.

Having initially denied any wrongdoing, the High Court heard Mr Moloney (56) now admitted taking hundreds of thousands of euro and spending it on his lifestyle.

The court heard yesterday the money was gone, but Mr Moloney intended to use his assets to repay the misappropriated funds. Bóthar initially thought €465,000 was misappropriated, but now alleges the sum is almost €770,000.

The court heard Mr Moloney had made a number of admissions and had also alleged other people benefited including Mr Ireton and former board member Billy Kelly (68).

Mr Ireton (68) was found dead at home in Limerick last week in what is being treated as a personal tragedy.

The revelations and fresh allegations came just four days after detectives conducted a search of Mr Moloney’s home in Newport, Co Tipperary, as part of a fraud investigation.

Mr Moloney was the charity’s chief executive for eight years but was suspended last November amid inquiries ordered by its board into financial matters. He resigned in February. Earlier this month, Bóthar secured orders freezing his assets.

Frank Beatty SC, for Bóthar, said “at first blush” Mr Moloney now appeared to be adopting “a constructive position”.

The barrister outlined how in correspondence from his solicitors, Mr Moloney had said he was “embarrassed, saddened and appalled at his own behaviour” and wanted “to take every step possible to rectify the position that Bóthar now finds itself in”.

But Mr Beatty said there were other matters Mr Moloney had not admitted to including the alleged invention of the Rwandan official’s email. “We understand this is a recurring theme in relation to this defendant,” he said.

The barrister did, however, take the court through a number of admissions made by Mr Moloney. This included an admission he took 13 rather than 12 salary payments a year. Bóthar has assessed he received €44,084 as a result.

Mr Beatty said Mr Moloney also admitted a 2016 pension from Bóthar “is false and needs to be repaid”. The sum involved is €100,000.

However, the court heard Mr Moloney asserted two other pensions, both from 2006, were genuine. The overall value of the three pensions is more than €600,000.

Mr Beatty said Mr Moloney admitted Bóthar paid for the construction of a €10,000 barn on his land, which he benefited from the use of.

Mr Moloney also admitted concocting a scheme with Mr Kelly involving payments to a UK company, Agricultural Innovation Consultants Ltd.

Some Stg£110,000 was paid by Bóthar to this company in 2018 and 2019, supposedly in connection with a project offering grants for entrepreneurs in Rwanda.

However, according to an affidavit filed by Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor, Mr Moloney admitted taking Stg£36,000 and claimed Mr Kelly took Stg£40,000.

The first admission came on April 19, the day Mr Ireton’s body was found. The court heard a letter arrived from Mr Moloney’s solicitors later that day saying he accepted responsibility “for all of the payments disclosed” in an earlier affidavit filed by Mr Lawlor, outlining the chairman’s then belief at least €465,000 had been taken.

Mr Justice Senan Allen was told Mr Moloney was consenting to the extension of a freezing order and to a summary judgment being entered against him for the sums he had misappropriated.

Mr Beatty said the initial admission was followed by a further letter on April 20, in which Mr Moloney admitted he and Mr Ireton took monies destined for the congregation of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate Sisters in Tanzania.

The court had previously heard the sums involved amounted to €226,000. But Mr Beatty said two further payments had since emerged, one for €29,500 in 2011 and one for €32,350 in 2013.

The court heard Mr Moloney was now unemployed and on disability benefit but had assets, including his family home, an investment property and his pensions. Mr Beatty said Mr Moloney had agreed to transfer assets to Bóthar, subject to his wife Olive Moloney asserting her legal and beneficial interest in them.

Mr Justice Allen ordered the value of the order freezing Mr Moloney’s assets be increased to almost €770,000 but clarified this did not apply to funds held solely in his wife’s name.

The judge also ordered that Mr Moloney disclose what he did with the money by next Tuesday. The matter is to return to the court on May 14 when applications may be made by Mr and Mrs Moloney for the release of funds for legal fees and living expenses.

In his affidavit, Mr Lawlor said that in 2015 Mr Moloney and Mr Ireton withdrew €34,200 in cash from Bóthar’s account which Mr Moloney said was a donation towards a project in Kenya run by Spiritan priest Fr David Conway. He said Fr Conway, who is now retired, said that while he had received funding from Bóthar following requests in 2014 and 2016, he had not received the €34,200.

Mr Lawlor said that under Mr Moloney’s stewardship, certain employees were paid a Christmas bonus without the knowledge of the board.

“During most of the years in which these payments were made, Bóthar appealed to the public to consider making charitable donations in lieu of giving Christmas presents to family and friends,” he said.

Mr Lawlor said he now knew donations were paid to the credit of fictional projects so these funds could be misappropriated and paid, in cash, to employees.

According to an affidavit filed by forensic accountant Barry Robinson of BDO, sums totalling €19,210 in 2018 and €15,610 in 2019 were recorded as being paid towards projects in Albania and Kosovo respectively.

He said Bóthar’s financial manager Elaine Moynihan advised him she was aware these amounts were paid to certain Bóthar staff in cash as “Christmas bonuses”, but were described in accounts as charitable donations. Mr Robinson said Mr Moloney had admitted to the scheme.

The accountant also said Mr Moloney arranged the withdrawal of €37,200 in September 2016 after creating a fictitious email from David Ruvibi of the Rwanda High Commission in London.

This email claimed there was “Bóthar duty” due on a donation of livestock which Bóthar had flown to Rwanda.

Mr Moloney produced a receipt, supposedly stamped by Rwandan authorities.

IT expert Edel Mee said in an affidavit she found Mr Moloney had altered a genuine email from Mr Ruvibi to include the fictitious duty demand.

Mr Lawlor said the Rwandan government does not charge Bóthar duty on livestock and no duty was charged by, or paid to, authorities there on that consignment of animals.