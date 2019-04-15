Bayer considers legal options as French farmer seeks €1m in damages over health problems

German chemical group Bayer said it was considering its legal options, including an appeal, after a French court ruled in favour of a farmer who blamed a weedkiller of Bayer's Monsanto unit for health problems.

German chemical group Bayer said it was considering its legal options, including an appeal, after a French court ruled in favour of a farmer who blamed a weedkiller of Bayer's Monsanto unit for health problems.

Last Thursday's ruling by an appeals court in Lyon in southeast France was the latest stage in a decade-long legal tussle between Monsanto and farmer Paul Francois, who says he fell ill after inhaling weedkiller Lasso in 2004.

Bayer said in a statement that its options included filing an appeal with France's highest court.

Francois, 55, says he suffered neurological problems, including memory loss, fainting and headaches, after accidentally inhaling Lasso in 2004 while working on his farm.

"Mr Francois justifiably concludes that the product, due to its inadaquete labelling that did not respect applicable regulations, did not offer the level of safety he could legitimately expect," the court said in its ruling.

The latest verdict, however, did not determine compensation for the farmer, which will now be considered by another court in Lyon.

Francois is seeking about €1 million in damages.

Mr Francois had won rulings against Monsanto in 2012 and 2015 before France's top court overturned the decisions and ordered the new hearing in Lyon.