An Armagh man has been remanded in custody after he was accused of stealing vehicles and machinery worth £25,000 while on the run.

Armagh man accused of £25k machinery theft spree while on the run

Ryan Cassidy absconded after twice failing to appear for sentencing for an assault.

Cassidy (22) from Drumarg Park, Armagh, had been found guilty last month of the 2018 assault and was awaiting sentencing alongside his father, Joseph Cassidy (49) from Killyfaddy Road, Moy.

Following their convictions at Dungannon Magistrates' Court, the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports - but Cassidy Jnr absconded.

He was at large for a month and, following his arrest, it emerged a swathe of charges relates to dates when he was on the run.

A police officer said all 24 charges could be connected to the defendant.

Cassidy Jnr allegedly stole a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at £10,000 on April 11, then two days later stole a tractor and tools, also valued at £10,000.

Over dates between April 11 and 15, he allegedly drove the Land Cruiser while disqualified and without insurance in Armagh.