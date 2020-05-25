Farming

Armagh farmer linked to motor ‘chop shop’ after police search

Paul Higgins

A farmer accused of involvement in a ‘chop shop’ of high-value stolen cars being run by an organised crime gang on his land was refused bail yesterday.

Portadown dairy man Kyle David Coulter (34) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court via video-link from police custody where he was charged with a single count of handling stolen goods, namely cars and car parts, on May 21.

Remanding Coulter, of Ballybreagh Road, into custody, District Judge Amanda Brady said it was her view that with police continuing to search his 240 acres of land, the application for bail was premature.