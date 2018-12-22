The family of slain Kerry farmer Anthony O'Mahony are "relieved" the Director of Public Prosecutions has formally challenged the five-year jail term handed out to his killer.

'Anthony did not get justice' - family of slain farmer 'relieved' as DPP challenges killer's sentence

Mr O'Mahony's brother, Seamus, said last night they were taking "some small comfort" from the fact the sentence imposed on Michael Ferris (63) earlier this month for manslaughter will now be reviewed.

Anthony O'Mahony (73) was killed when his car was rammed by a teleporter machine driven by Michael Ferris at Rattoo, Co Kerry, on April 4, 2017.

The elderly farmer - hailed as one of Ireland's foremost horticulture experts - suffered horrific injuries as most of his major organs were ripped out of his body by the steel prongs of the teleporter.

The sentence was imposed in the Central Criminal Court after Ferris was acquitted of Mr O'Mahony's murder at a Kerry trial last October.

Ferris claimed he had snapped that day after a long-running dispute over the noise caused by a crow banger on Mr O'Mahony's land.

However, Mr O'Mahony's family said his good name and reputation had been shredded during a hugely upsetting trial process.

"The entire court case and then the sentencing were very upsetting," Seamus O'Mahony said.