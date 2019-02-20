Animals ban for Northern cattle farmer after causing unnecessary suffering

A Lisburn farmer has been banned from keeping or owning animals for 16 years for causing unnecessary suffering to cattle.

William James Wright (64), of Crewe Road, Ballinderry Upper, was sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates Court yesterday for a number of animal welfare offences.

He had previously admitted three charges of causing unnecessary suffering to cattle; one of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal were met; failing to comply with animal welfare regulations; and two charges of failing to notify officials about the birth of calves.

In addition to being disqualified for 16 years from owning or keeping animals, he received six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, a £450 fine and £15 offender levy.

The court heard that Wright had previous animal welfare related convictions and his farm was being monitored.

Officers carried out a number of inspections of Mr Wright's farm between December 2015 and July 2016 when the offences before the court came to light.