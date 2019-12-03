Animal cruelty case against Camolin farmer is dismissed

Volunteers from the North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recalled the upsetting scene which greeted them on the farm of Teddy Byrne (48) from The Park, Camolin. They arrived on the afternoon of May 4 last year to discover five collie pups attempting to feed on a dead sheep, while their mother was chained to a plank and a second adult dog was confined in an old car on a hot day.

The NSPCA was alerted by members of the public walking in nearby woodland, with volunteers Aileen Travers and Millie Nolan responding to the call.

Ms Travers recalled that they found the pups eating a dead ewe, so they rang the gardai and the Department of Agriculture.

She and her colleague noted that a dog which appeared to be the mother of the pups was nearby tethered to a couple of planks with a six inch chain.

This chain was so short that the bitch was hardly able to raise her head. According to Ms Travers, she appeared distressed and had no energy, while the young pups were maybe still trying to feed off her. Also in the area was a very old car in which there was a second adult collie.

The witness gave evidence that the day was hot, while there were a lot of faeces in the car and the window was not open much.

The defendant arrived and said that he had been away in court. Byrne agreed to hand over the dogs, which were examined the next day by vet Brendan Barrett. He reported that the older dogs were a little underweight.

One was microchipped and the owner turned out to be the farmer's brother-in-law Joe Rath.

Also called into the witness box was a second NWSPCA volunteer Millie Nolan. She described how the pups were bloody after eating from the back parts of a dead sheep.

The smell coming from the car in which one dog was cooped up Ms Nolan said was atrocious. And the way in which the other adult was tied up with a chain so that it could not raise its head she felt was horrific.

Gardai took a statement from Joe Rath which was read into the court record. In the statement the owner of the collies explained that he had passed them on to Byrne when he finished with sheep that year.

One was pregnant and the pups were all pre-sold. Rath recalled that his brother-in-law was going through a separation at the time and he was `in a bad place'. The accused man had been away from home for two days before alarm was raised about the welfare of the collies. The seized dogs were released to Rath but he later returned them to Byrne.

The defendant was sworn in to confirm that he had attended family law court proceedings in Wexford the day previous to the events in the field dealing with his separation.

He did not return home afterwards but spent the night instead at his sister's home near Bunclody and he did not return to Camolin until around 5 p.m., by which time Ms Travers and Ms Nolan had already arrived at the farm.

He insisted that he was not the one who tied up the bitch to planks. He reported that it was a neighbour who put the other sheepdog in the car.

Judge Brian O'Shea observed that Byrne appeared to run a very cavalier operation but, as what he said might reasonably be true, he must dismiss the prosecution.

Enniscorthy Guardian