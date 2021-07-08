Farming

Farming

An Taisce ‘reviewing its options’ after court ruling on Glanbia cheese plant

Tim Healy and Claire Mc Cormack

The board of An Taisce is “reviewing its options” after the High Court rejected its challenge to permission for a controversial Glanbia continental cheese manufacturing plant in Kilkenny.

Last Friday, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys found none of the grounds of appeal advanced by An Taisce met the criteria for a certificate of leave to appeal.

Farm leaders have welcomed the development and called for the Glanbia Ireland / Royal A-Aware joint venture to proceed without further delay.

