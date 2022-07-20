An Taisce looks to challenge fertiliser plan in High Court

Philip Donohoe spreading potash at 123Kg per Hec for Jim Ryan Ballyteigelea Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

National Trust An Taisce is seeking to bring a High Court challenge to a State programme regulating the level of nitrates that can be used as fertiliser in agricultural practices.

The action arises out of the State's approval of a plan known as the 5th Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

An Taisce claims that the plan's implementation will have a damaging effect on Irish waterways, and on environmentally protected sites, due to excess nitrate pollution from agricultural sources.

The adoption of the NAP, it also claims, will prevent Ireland from complying with its obligations under the EU directive concerning water quality.

It is claimed nitrates are regulated at EU level by the Nitrates Directive.

It imposes mandatory limits of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare per year, on the amount of nitrates that can be applied.

However, the directive allows higher levels subject to a derogation allowing farming up to a maximum of 250kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare per year.

Ireland was granted such a derogation, as it has been on previous occasions, by the EU Commission earlier this year.

Following that decision, the Minister for Housing adopted and published details of the latest NAP, which An Taisce claims is unlawful.

An Taisce seeks orders quashing the NAP and the setting aside of a decision by the EU Commission allowing Ireland to derogate.

It claims the NAP is invalid and breaches several EU directives concerning the protection of the environment and the protection of waters against pollution.

It claims that the NAP's authorisation was based on an assessment that did not ensure there would be no adverse effects on the integrity of sensitive environmentally protected sites.

The assessment also failed to ensure that the NAP would not cause a deterioration or jeopardise the quality of bodies of water, it says.

An Taisce also claims that the derogation, which was granted on the basis of information supplied to it by Ireland, should be set aside.

An Taisce wants to bring judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Housing, Heritage, and Local Government, the department’s Environmental Assessment Unit, Ireland and the Attorney General. The Minister for Agriculture is a notice party to the challenge.

It also wants the court to refer the case to the Courts of Justice of the European Union to determine the validity of the decision to grant Ireland a derogation from the standard EU limits.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Wednesday.

James Devlin SC, for An Taisce, said the papers were served about a month ago on the respondents who already had a certain time to consider them.

An Taisce would not be seeking a stay, but it believes if it is right in its case "there is a question of a significant breach by the State of its fundamental obligations under EU law".

It was An Taisce's contention that this breach should not continue due to any delay by the State setting out its position.

Counsel also said his side received a letter from the IFA and a number of farmers seeking to join the proceedings.

The judge said he would deal with the application for leave to bring the case in the presence of the respondents in November.