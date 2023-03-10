Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

An Taisce appeal against production revamp of Abbott Ireland infant production plant

Documents lodged with the Abbott Ireland application state that the Abbott facility has the capacity for 90m lbs of infant formula annually from 153m gallons of milk. Stock image Expand
Mr Lumley states that &quot;all dairy processing facilities need to reduce direct and indirect impacts in upstream milk supply, and resource consumption to meet climate action, biodiversity and sustainable land use production and diversification to more plant based production&quot;. Expand

Close

Documents lodged with the Abbott Ireland application state that the Abbott facility has the capacity for 90m lbs of infant formula annually from 153m gallons of milk. Stock image

Documents lodged with the Abbott Ireland application state that the Abbott facility has the capacity for 90m lbs of infant formula annually from 153m gallons of milk. Stock image

Mr Lumley states that &quot;all dairy processing facilities need to reduce direct and indirect impacts in upstream milk supply, and resource consumption to meet climate action, biodiversity and sustainable land use production and diversification to more plant based production&quot;.

Mr Lumley states that "all dairy processing facilities need to reduce direct and indirect impacts in upstream milk supply, and resource consumption to meet climate action, biodiversity and sustainable land use production and diversification to more plant based production".

/

Documents lodged with the Abbott Ireland application state that the Abbott facility has the capacity for 90m lbs of infant formula annually from 153m gallons of milk. Stock image

Gordon Deegan

The modelling of the continued operation of Abbott Ireland's infant formula production plant in Co Monaghan on the basis of now existing milk supply is no longer tenable.

That is according to An Taisce which has appealed to An Bord Pleanala a grant of planning permission by Monaghan Co Council for an expansion of the Cootehill plant.

Most Watched

Privacy