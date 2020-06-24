Alleged trespasser intends to 'spread weedkiller' on Bailey estate farmland

Long history: John Bailey was involved in a land dispute before he died

The estate of deceased Fine Gael councillor John Bailey has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing an alleged trespasser on farmland from spreading "poisonous weedkiller" on the property.

The personal representative of Mr Bailey's estate has brought proceedings against Francis Tiernan in relation to 100 acres of land at Castlewarden on the Dublin-Kildare border.

The estate claims that the lands belong to Mr Bailey, but that Mr Tiernan has been trespassing on it since April of this year.

Mr Bailey, who was a former councillor on Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council, was the father of former Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire Maria Bailey.

Darren Lehane BL, for the estate, told Mr Justice Michael Quinn yesterday that the dispute had a long history.

A contract for the sale for the lands had been entered into between the parties in 2006 for €4.6m.

The sale was never completed, which resulted in High Court proceedings for alleged breach of contract being brought against Mr Tiernan.

In 2013, the High Court ordered that Mr Bailey be paid €1.2m in damages by Mr Tiernan, counsel said.

In 2018, Mr Tiernan sued Mr Bailey, and filed a 'Lis Pendens' (legal bar on dealing with the property pending litigation) with the Property Registration Authority in respect of the lands.

This action has not been progressed by Mr Tiernan, counsel said.

Mr Lehane said last April Mr Tiernan unlawfully entered the lands, which he says have been used with the consent of the late Mr Bailey by another party to graze sheep.

He added that Mr Tiernan, who has refused to leave the property, has used machinery to carry out works, and in recent days has also burned scrub on the lands.

A sign was also erected on the lands directing that all animals and feeding equipment be removed as Mr Tiernan was going to "spray weedkiller which may be poisonous" in the coming days.

Counsel said the estate fears that the application of weedkiller could have "disastrous consequences for the lands".

Mr Tiernan, with addresses at Longfield Road, Forkhill, Newry, Co Armagh, Ann Street, Dundalk, Co Louth, and Swanward Court, Parnell Road, Dublin 12, had not responded to the estate's demands that he leave the property, he said.

The court also heard that Mr Tiernan's name featured at the Smithwick Tribunal.

Arising out of the references made about Mr Tiernan at the tribunal, the estate has concerns about the defendant, counsel said.

The Smithwick Tribunal considered events surrounding the killing of senior RUC officers Harry Breen and Robert Buchanan by the IRA in 1989.

It heard that Mr Tiernan, along with former Detective Owen Corrigan, was kidnapped by the IRA in 1995.

The temporary injunction was granted, on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented) by Mr Justice Quinn.

The case is due to come back again before the court next month.

Irish Independent