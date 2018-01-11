Alleged 'silage-buying' burglars remanded in custody

The four alleged burglars of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95-year-old man was asleep last Friday were further remanded in custody at a court sitting yesterday.

At Ennis District Court, the four Limerick men appeared in court via video link from Limerick prison and Insp Tom Kennedy applied to the court that the case be put back for two weeks to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) get directions.

In the case of the four, Judge Patrick Durcan remanded all four in custody to re-appear in court in two weeks time on January 24. Two of the four, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick and Edward Woodland (18) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick have consent to bail if they can provide an independent surety, but they have not provided an independent surety to date.

In the case, three of the alleged Limerick burglars fled from a rural Co Clare farm house after discovering that the sole occupant was a man in his 90s asleep in the home. That was the allegation heard at a special sitting of Ennis District Court last Saturday afternoon where three members of the one Limerick family along with a fourth Limerick man first appeared charged with burglary at the O’Connor residence at Ballyveskil, Tiermaclane near Ennis on Friday afternoon.