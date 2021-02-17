'Aggressive and intimidating behaviour' at viewings of 104 acres being sold by vulture fund 

Auctioneers trying to sell 104 acres of farmland in Meath told the Commercial Court they encountered "aggressive and intimidating behaviour" during viewings.

The court heard the land remains unsold and that a woman claims she has a half share in 104 acres of farmland which a fund is seeking to sell.

Annette Carberry claims she contributed €1.1m to the €2.6m purchase price in 2007 of the land which adjoins her own property at Broadlough, Ardee, Co Louth.

The 104 acres was bought by her son Gavin Carberry, Mandistown, Drumconrath, Co Meath, with his father, Brian Carberry acting as guarantor.

It was bought with funds which were part of a loan advanced by ACC Bank. In 2016 ACC got judgment for €2.6m against Gavin over default on the loan. A similar judgment application against his father has not yet been heard.

The loan was bought by Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC in 2019 and it, through a receiver previously appointed by ACC, put it on the market last October with an advised minimum value of €750,000.

While there were ten inquiries about buying, during viewings by two of those interested, the auctioneers reported they encountered "aggressive and intimidating behaviour" by Gavin Carberry and/or his father, Pepper portfolio manager Gearóid Maher said in an affidavit. It remains unsold.

Mr Maher was seeking to have High Court proceedings instituted by Annette Carberry last November, in which she claims a half share in the land, admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list. Among the orders sought by her is an injunction preventing the receiver, Paul McCleary and Pepper from selling the property. Gavin is also a defendant in the case.

David Whelan BL, for the receiver and Pepper, told Mr Justice David Barniville his clients were strongly contesting Mrs Carberry's claim that the €1.1m contribution she made to the purchase price was not a commercial transaction. They also argue her version of events lacked credibility because if she had paid €1.1m she would have taken steps to ensure her interest was properly document.

She had claimed it was an arrangement whereby her name remained off the title deed and that she raised cattle on the land, counsel said.

Gavin Ralston SC, for Mrs Carberry, said it was "a private transaction and not a business transaction". He was opposing entry of the case to the commercial list.

Mr Justice Barniville was satisfied they were commercial proceedings and should be entered into the list.

He approved directions for the preparation of the hearing of the case and adjourned it to April.