Additional charge against alleged rural farmhouse burglars - judge tells solicitor he has been sold a pup

 Stock photo
 Stock photo

Gordan Deegan

An additional charge has been brought against three of the four alleged burglars of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95 year old man was asleep at the time.

At Ennis District Court today, a charge of criminal damage of the backdoor of the O’Connor home at Tiermaclane on January 5th was brought against three of the accused.

When the case was last before the court on March 21st, Judge Patrick Durcan told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for the four alleged burglars.

In court yesterday, Insp Kieran Ruane said that the DPP has directed that the case can go forward on indictment to the Circuit Court.

On indictment before the circuit court, a charge of burglary carries a sentence of 14 years in jail on conviction. 

In court yesterday,  Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick, Patrick Woodland (43) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston along with John Woodland (39) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick were all charged with criminal damage of the backdoor of the property on January 5th last.

The court heard that all three made no reply when charged before court yesterday.

The three along with Edward Woodland (18) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick are already charged with burglary of the home on that date.

The three Woodlands are members of the same family and Edward Woodland did not turn up in court yesterday with his solicitor telling the court that he was at University College Hospital Limerick with a foot problem.

Judge Durcan asked Gardai to check if Edward Woodland was a patient at the hospital and when Det Garda Damien O’Connor returned to court after making an inquiry to say that Edward Woodland wasn’t at the hospital, Judge Durcan told the solicitor “you have been sold a pup”.

In reply, the solicitor said that his updated instructions were that Edward Woodland was en route to the hospital.

Judge Durcan issued a bench warrant for Edward Woodland’s arrest.

Insp Ruane said that the State would require time to put together the Book of Evidence for the four to be returned to trial to Ennis Circuit Court and Judge Durcan adjourned the cases to June 6th.

All four are on bail with two securing High Court bail.

As part of the investigation, Gardai seized a number of mobile phones while there was a Garda surveillance operation in the area at the time


Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

