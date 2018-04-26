An additional charge has been brought against three of the four alleged burglars of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95 year old man was asleep at the time.

Additional charge against alleged rural farmhouse burglars - judge tells solicitor he has been sold a pup

At Ennis District Court today, a charge of criminal damage of the backdoor of the O’Connor home at Tiermaclane on January 5th was brought against three of the accused.

When the case was last before the court on March 21st, Judge Patrick Durcan told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for the four alleged burglars. In court yesterday, Insp Kieran Ruane said that the DPP has directed that the case can go forward on indictment to the Circuit Court.

On indictment before the circuit court, a charge of burglary carries a sentence of 14 years in jail on conviction. In court yesterday, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick, Patrick Woodland (43) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston along with John Woodland (39) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick were all charged with criminal damage of the backdoor of the property on January 5th last.