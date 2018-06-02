Accused's DNA found at house where farmer (81) allegedly assaulted, trial told

The trial of a Dublin man accused of assaulting an elderly farmer during a burglary has heard evidence that his DNA was found at the victim's home.

The trial of a Dublin man accused of assaulting an elderly farmer during a burglary has heard evidence that his DNA was found at the victim's home.

Adam Marlowe (23) of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

He has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing €50 from the then 81-year-old complainant on the same date. On day three of the trial Dr Yvonne O'Dowd from the Forensic Science Laboratory told the jury that she examined a piece of blue latex material found on Mr Turley's bed.

The trial has heard the material is believed to be the tip of a glove and was found on the bed of the victim by gardaí investigating the scene. Dr O'Dowd told the jury that she took a sample from the blue latex material with a swab and generated a DNA profile matching Mr Marlowe. The court heard 93% of the DNA matched Mr Marlowe while the other 7% matched two other unidentified profiles.