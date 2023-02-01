Farming

71-year-old farmer accused of assaulting niece at farm gate in family row over land

Gordon Deegan

A 71-year-old farmer allegedly assaulted his niece at a farm-gate in south Galway in a family row over land, a court has heard.

At Gort District Court, Caroline Morrissey said that her uncle, Tony Morrissey of Moneyteige, Craughwell, Galway ‘swiped’ her across the face, knocking her to the ground at Tallowroe, Craughwell on August 8th 2021.

