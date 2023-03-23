Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

63-year-old mother escapes conviction for golf club attack on ex-husband's tractor

The farmer owed his ex-wife €200,000 marital debt, court told

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Gordon Deegan

A 63 year old mother of six who broke the windows of her estranged husband’s tractor with a golf club in a row over an unpaid €200,000 martial debt has escaped a conviction.

This follows Judge Mary Larkin at Gort District Court today imposing a 12 month Probation Bond on the south Galway woman.

Most Watched

Privacy