€6,000 fine for man who destroyed 54 mature trees and 1,200m of hedgerow

Damage: Brian O’Reilly of Clonagh, Hollywood, pleaded guilty to five offences under the Wildlife Acts, including destroying hedgerow

A Laois man has been hit with a €6,000 fine for destroying hedgerow vegetation and trees following an investigation by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Brian O’Reilly, of Clonagh, Hollywood, pleaded guilty at Carlow District Court to five offences under the Wildlife Acts.

The offences took place on lands at Ballickmoyler, Co Laois between May 8-11, 2020.

Two of the summonses related to the destruction of 54 mature hardwood trees and 1,200 metres of hedgerow vegetation; two were for the wilful destruction of the nests and the eggs of protected wild birds; and one was for procuring and paying others to take part of these offences.

District conservation officer Kieran Buckley of the NPWS told Judge Geraldine Carty that on May, 12 2020, the NPWS arrived in Ballickmoyler to investigate a complaint that hedgerows and mature trees had been destroyed.

On the day of the investigation, they uncovered evidence of the destruction of the hedgerows and trees, as well as three and a half acres of vegetation.

Mr Buckley then searched the vegetation and the trees and found the nests of blackbirds, blue-tits, song thrush, wren, hedge sparrow, chaffinch, and woodpigeon. All the nests were destroyed. Two of them contained the broken eggs of a chaffinch and a hedge sparrow.

The court also heard that five oak, 27 ash, 20 whitethorn, one crab apple, and one holly tree were cut down.

Mr Buckley told the court that the scale of the damage was the most significant he had ever encountered in the course of his work for NPWS.

He said that broken eggs and destroyed nests underpin the reason why vegetation is protected during the bird nesting season.

In summation, the Judge told Mr O Reilly that the court takes these offences very seriously. His actions represented an unacceptable loss for birds during their breeding season, damaged the wider environment, and did nothing to help combat climate change.