€282,500 settlement for widow after husband's tragic farm death

A widow whose husband was killed, along with his close friend and neighbour, in a tragic farm accident has secured some €282,500 under a settlement of her High Court action over his death.

Seamus Hegarty and Kevin Woods, both aged 52 and from the Raphoe area of Co Donegal, died six years ago when a punctured tractor tyre they were fixing became overinflated and its steel rim blew off and hit them, causing fatal head injuries.

Mr Hearty’s widow Mary, of Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford, brought proceedings on her own behalf, and on behalf of their four children, who were aged between seven and 18 when the accident happened on November 21st 2014. At the time, both men, who grew up together, were involved in potato harvesting work at Crossroads, Killygordan, and had stopped about 6pm to fix the tyre on Mr Woods tractor.

