€110,000 settlement over farmer's death in hospital

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has apologised to the family of a 58-year old farmer who died more than two days after his admission with severe chest pain.

If farmer Philip Leahy's exact heart condition had been picked up on,he could have been operated on and would have had an 80pc chance of survival, the court was told.

A letter of apology from CUH was read out in court as the wife and sons of Mr Leahy settled their action against the HSE for €110,000.

Hospital CEO, Tony Mc Namara, in the letter, offered sympathy to the family from Cork.

"In addition I would like to offer our most sincere apologies to you and your family for the loss, pain, and suffering caused following your late husband's admission to CUH in April 2014," it said.

It added: "We are very sorry that your husband's condition was not diagnosed earlier.

"I do not underestimate how traumatic this has been for you and your family but I can assure you that lessons have been learned and acted upon with the ultimate aim of ensuring the safety of our patients at all times."

Dr John O Mahony SC, for the family, told the court that Mr Leahy, who was also a local election candidate for Fine Gael in 2014, had gone to the hospital with chest pain.