€10,000 pay-out for farmer injured by escaped one-tonne bull at Ennis mart, court rules

A mart operator has been ordered to pay €10,000 in personal damages to a young Limerick dairy farmer who sustained injuries after a one-tonne bull escaped from a pen at Ennis Mart five years ago.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Colin Daly ordered Clare Co-Operative Marts to pay Rose Keating (28) €10,000 for the incident on May 25, 2017 that left three other people injured.

Judge Daly said the appropriate general damages in the case was €20,000, but halved the pay-out after finding that Ms Keating was 50pc responsible for the injuries she suffered.

Judge Daly concluded on the balance of probabilities that Ms Keating opened the latch to the pen that allowed the Charolais bull to escape. Ms Keating had denied opening the gate.

An internal report by Clare Co-Operative Marts recorded that “a major accident” took place where four people were injured, with two badly injured.

Ms Keating has an extensive land-holding at Manister, Croom and qualified as a solicitor in January, although she is a full-time farmer.

She told the court she has 50 dairy cows and 100 dry cattle. She said she was in the process of opening the gate to the pen when the bull “burst out and came out on top of me”.

In his judgement, Judge Daly said the bull charged and caused the gate to strike Ms Keating “and slammed her against the wall”.

Ms Keating told the court that she suffered injuries to her back and wrist.

Judge Daly said he had to take into account that Ms Keating did not attend her GP for six months after the accident, and after receiving legal correspondence from the mart.

Judge Daly was satisfied that Ms Keating and her late father “were not supervised when unloading their animals into what the mart general manager agrees ‘was a dangerous situation’”.

The judge said it was “easily foreseeable that an accident of this type could occur and that there were insufficient measures in place by the mart to prevent this from happening”.

He said the injuries suffered by Ms Keating are soft-tissue injuries and at the lower end of the scale.