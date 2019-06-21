Cost of basket of food here is 20pc higher than average across the EU

Consumer prices for food are 120pc of the EU average, which means it costs a fifth more here for a basket of food in shops compared with prices across the 28 countries in the union. Stock photo: PA
Consumer prices for food are 120pc of the EU average, which means it costs a fifth more here for a basket of food in shops compared with prices across the 28 countries in the union. Stock photo: PA
Charlie Weston

Charlie Weston

Food prices in this country are among the highest in the European Union, despite Ireland being an agricultural nation.

Prices of food and non-­alcoholic beverages are 20pc higher than the average in the EU, according to Eurostat.

This makes this country the fourth most expensive for food and soft drinks, despite our massive agricultural output.

Prices for alcohol and tobacco are the second-­highest in the EU.

Consumer prices for food are 120pc of the EU average, which means it costs a fifth more here for a basket of food in shops compared with prices across the 28 countries in the union.

Bread and cereal prices are 19pc above the EU average.

Meat is 5pc dearer than the typical price across the economic bloc.

But milk, cheese and eggs are 21pc more expensive in this country.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

When it comes to alcohol and cigarettes, Irish people pay way more than their counterparts in the EU.

Alcohol prices are 77pc more expensive than the average, reflecting heavy tax. And tobacco prices are double the average.

Policy adviser with the Consumers Association lobby group Dermott Jewell said it was not surprising that alcohol and tobacco prices were so high given the high levels of excise duties imposed on them.

He said German discounters Aldi and Lidl had introduced more price competition for groceries when they entered this market but retailers still regarded this country as "treasure island".

This was because of the high profits they can make here.

"UK retailers have referred to this country as treasure island, and there is a still treasure to be dug up for retailers."

He said Aldi and Lidl had prompted their rivals to lower their prices but costs were still too high.

"Irish consumers are conditioned to pay more but we need more competition in prices," Mr Jewell said.

"We should not be happy to pay more."

The high cost was despite food and drinks exports from this country reaching €12.1bn last year, according to Bord Bia.

There are some 138,000 farms in the State.

Denmark had the highest price level for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the EU last year, followed by Luxembourg and Austria, and then Ireland. At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest price levels were observed in Romania, Poland and Bulgaria.

Food prices in the UK were 6pc below the EU average, with Germany just 2pc above the average.

Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes said it was surprising that food prices were lower in both Germany and Britain given the role of supermarket chains from those countries in this country.

He said this reflected a trade-off in this market between the interests of farmer producers and consumers.

Higher transport costs of getting imports and finished goods to this island also explained the high cost of living in this country, Mr Hughes said.

A spokesperson for the Irish Farmers' Association denied they were the reason for high food prices here, and said that farm gate prices across the EU showed very little variation.

The difference between here and other countries lies further up the chain, the IFA spokesperson said.

"The issue is what lies in the middle. Part of it is due to Government taxes, but retailers also guard their margins very carefully," he added.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in News

The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa, U.S., March 29, 2019. Photo taken March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

US disaster aid for farmers who couldn't plant corn or soybeans due to...
File: Police

Community service for woman involved in fatal tractor crash
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Intel denies 'political collusion' claims made by Irish farmer
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully.

Farmer faces legal action if he doesn't remove animals from land earmarked...
(stock photo)

Department of Agriculture accounts to be analysed by Public Accounts...
Horses on the strand in west Clare.

Cattle and horses were left to die under the control of farmer, court told
Air Corps handout photo of the river Suck at Ballinasloe after a previous hit the area. Photo: Airman Jamie Martin/Air Corps/PA Wire.

Farmers on the Shannon callows alarmed over the rising water levels


Top Stories

There are constant queries about farm succession

Older farmers need help to plan for retirement - Teagasc
Kerry Co-op recently sent its members an information pack about a voluntary cash-for-shares scheme which gives shareholders the opportunity to sell

Kerry Co-op to go ahead with cash for shares scheme
A sign warning about African swine fever at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

Pig prices soar as China chases stocks due to African Swine Fever impact
Stock photo

Limerick roadside holding expected to top €750,000
Cork Minor Camogie Champions Claire Kingston, Sinead Hurley, Tara Sheehan and Ciara O’Sullivan at the launch of the Head2Head Cycle.

Cork group hosting cycle to buy tractors for local priest's mission in Africa
Suckler cows

EU countries vote in favour of €50m Irish Brexit beef fund
Forestry

Coillte to establish non-profit entity to focus on the environment and...