Cork farmer warns of renewables investment as vulture fund swoops on his debt

A Cork farmer has urged caution when considering renewable energy investments as AIB has sold his €250,000 loan to a so-called vulture fund over the non-repayment of a guarantee associated with a failed biofuel project.

In a letter to Stephen Shorten, seen by the Farming Independent, AIB said it expected the transfer to Everyday Finance, a loans services company based in Galway, to be completed on or after September 30, 2022.

Mr Shorten was part of a group that borrowed €2.4m from AIB in 2008 with plans to build a biofuel processing plant in Tipperary.

“My solicitor said: ‘Stephen can’t you just put it behind you?’ I said yes, but I’ll have to live with that decision and I wouldn’t be happy living with that because I’d know down the road there’d be another good-intentioned farmer just like me that will get caught in something very similar,” Mr Shorten said.

Read More

“I don’t want to put people off renewable energy — I think it has a great future for farming, but just go in very cautiously and make sure you tie the Government departments down to this, that they won’t row back on it or U-turn. If we’re investing millions in this, we want to be assured it’s a long-term project.”

Mr Shorten’s biofuel group originally came together during the early 2000s to grow oilseed rape and produce oil to service the growing biodiesel market. In 2004, they established a company to pursue the venture, called G.R.O. Oil.

As the company began to grow, it was decided a new site would be bought to facilitate a processing plant with a loan from AIB, granted to G.R.O. Oil.

Following the downturn of the economy during the late 2000s, a change came in Government policy on biodiesel, along with the cancellation of a number of grant schemes, leading to the collapse of the project.

In 2013, AIB demanded repayment from G.R.O. Oil and those who signed personal guarantees. The farmers have been in and out of the High Court over the past decade, with some having settled their debt with the bank in the meantime.

“I still would prefer to deal with AIB rather than a vulture fund,” Mr Shorten said. “I certainly think that AIB was given the option of a good settlement from six of us, which they initially accepted and then rejected. This told me they were going to be awkward.”