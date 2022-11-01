Conventional dairy processors showing interest in organic milk

Some of the country’s conventional dairy processors have “expressed interest” in processing organic milk, the Department of Agriculture has stated.

Department officials told the Farming Independent that grant rates available under the Organic Processing Investment Grants Scheme (OPIGS) “are currently under review”, with new thresholds to be finalised this spring. Presently, processors can avail of a 40pc grant on an investment of €1.75m (around €700,000).

It comes as the Organic Farming Scheme has reopened to new entrants until December 9, with thousands of farmers, largely drystock, expected to convert on the back of higher payment rates and additional participation payments and supports.

“The Organic Processor Investment Grant Scheme is only available to organic registered operators, however conventional dairy processors have expressed an interest in processing organic milk if a critical mass existed to justify such investment,” said a Department spokesperson.

With just 80 organic dairy farmers operating nationwide, Teagasc Organic Specialist Joe Kelleher says “there is still capacity” within some existing organic processors, including the Little Milk Company based in Waterford.

“Within the system, there probably is demand and room to increase capacity to around 200 dairy farmers, but there isn’t processing capacity to take that to 1,000 dairy farmers.

“What you would really need to happen is for one of the bigger dairy co-ops to take an interest in organic milk and look at the option of a dryer to turn it into powder and to target the infant formula market.

“But to justify that dryer, we would need to be targeting in the region of 500 to 1,000 farmers to meet the scale and investment.”

Given the record high conventional milk prices this year and positive outlook on global markets, Mr Kelleher expects low numbers of dairy farmers to enter organics over the coming weeks.

“I would say the numbers are going to be in single digits,” he said. “There is very low demand and low interest and that is to be expected with the conventional milk price at the moment.

“There is a few interested. It does suit some dairy farmers that are lowly-stocked and already low fertiliser and feed users.”