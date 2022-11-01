Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Conventional dairy processors showing interest in organic milk

The Department of Agriculture predicts the numbers interested in organic milk will be in single digits. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand

Close

The Department of Agriculture predicts the numbers interested in organic milk will be in single digits. Photo: Clare Keogh

The Department of Agriculture predicts the numbers interested in organic milk will be in single digits. Photo: Clare Keogh

The Department of Agriculture predicts the numbers interested in organic milk will be in single digits. Photo: Clare Keogh

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Some of the country’s conventional dairy processors have “expressed interest” in processing organic milk, the Department of Agriculture has stated.

Department officials told the Farming Independent that grant rates available under the Organic Processing Investment Grants Scheme (OPIGS) “are currently under review”, with new thresholds to be finalised this spring. Presently, processors can avail of a 40pc grant on an investment of €1.75m (around €700,000).

Most Watched

Privacy