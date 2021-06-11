Controversial IFA protests to take place today

The IFA is staging controversial protests in towns around the country this morning as part of a 'Day of Action’ to highlight the importance of farming and agri-food to the rural economy.

Farmers in each of the 29 County Executives will hold a rally at 11am to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.

It says both will hit the most active, productive and viable farmers.

However, the move has been criticised in some quarters, including by some of its own members. It’s understood a number of senior IFA members have refused to take part in the event, with fears the event could cause a backlash.

Others have criticised IFA for working against the proposed convergence at 85pc, which they say, will delivers for the majority of Irish farmers.

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have contested the narrative that the current CAP proposals will undermine the income of Irish farmers. INHFA President Colm O’Donnell stated “how nationally under a full flattening of payments 72,710 farmers will gain, representing 60pc of all farmers.”

MEP Luke Flanagan claims the IFA are asking farmers to march against proposals on CAP which he says would improve the financial position of the majority of farmers. “Only in Ireland,” he said in a post on Twitter.

However, IFA has said the EU Agriculture Commissioner is trying to turn the CAP into a social welfare payment rather than supporting farmers for producing food.

"The Commissioner and the EU Parliament want to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty. Only one third of farmers in Ireland are viable. If the EU get their way, we will have no viable farm families.”