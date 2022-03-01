Contractors fear silage costs may hit record levels

The FCI had guided €15-€16/bale but the real cost now is likely to be a lot more

Rocketing input prices could see silage costs on farms reach record levels this year.

Sky-high fertiliser, fuel and plastic prices could push silage costs to over €30/bale (excl land cost), further stoking the already soaring inflation in farm inputs in 2022.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) released its contractor charges guide in January and fear it may already be out of date.

“There’s not a contractor in Ireland looking forward to silage season this year,” says Michael Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of FCI.

“It’s not just one thing that has increased, it’s every single thing. Take, for example, green diesel. It cost me almost €5,000 to fill my 10,000 litre tank two years ago.

“This year, to fill that same tank, it’s costing me €10,000. That’s over 100pc of an increase in my diesel costs alone.”

The FCI had guided €15-€16/bale, excluding plastic, to mow, bale and wrap, but Mr Moroney says these figures are already out of date and the real cost is likely a lot more.

“We did up that cost list in November/December and published it in January of this year, but we’ll probably have to change the figures again because the cost of everything, from plastic to diesel and parts has increased so much over the last few weeks,” he says.

Higher

“And anything could happen before silage season. Costs could go even higher — nobody knows.”

Fertiliser costs are estimated at €7-€7.30/bale, with urea prices now being traded at between €930-€970/t. Meanwhile, the cost of slurry spreading is also set to increase this year to anywhere between €3-€3.60/bale. Added to this will be the rising price of wrap, set to cost up to €4/bale this year, with a roll of plastic trading anywhere between €100-€120.

Farmers will also need to allow €1 to €2 to bring in bales etc for haulier or own diesel/transport etc.

Teagasc Beef Specialist Aidan Murray told the Farming Independent farmers are “going to have to make silage this year”, but they can minimise their exposure to the high prices.

“Farmers should look at holding silage reserves as much as they can this year to reduce the amount of silage that will need to be harvested,” he said. “Although ground conditions are currently poor, particularly in the west, farmers should take any opportunity to get stock out.” Slurry is another area where Murray said farmers could make savings,

highlighting “that every 1,000gal of cattle slurry is worth about €40 from a fertiliser point of view”.

He also encouraged farmers to use urea-based Nitrogen (N), adding that “on a per kilogram basis, it’s the most cost-effective source of N this year”.