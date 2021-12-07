Contractor charges set to rise ‘significantly’

JCB on the job loading and rolling the barley whole crop Photo Roger Jones.

A significant increase in contractor charges will be needed next year to keep the sector sustainable, Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) president John Hughes has said.

He expects his organisation to issue guidance to its members to increase their charges by 5pc on the back of soaring business costs, particularly fuel.

The increase would come on the heels of a suggested 3pc price hike last year, but Hughes says he wouldn’t be surprised if some contractors upped their prices by double digits next year.

“I’m not saying that I wouldn’t be in favour of a double-digit increase,” he said. “It will have to be proportionate to the job.

“There’s a lot of angst among some silage contractors. One man told me that on 5,000ac of silage, his fuel bill has gone up by €43,000 for the same acreage and roughly the same tonnage.

“That is a savage amount of money to try and scrape out of the price that is already there.”

Hughes said high fuel costs had put a spotlight on the distances contractors were covering to get to jobs.

“The digger men charge from the minute they leave the yard to before they get to the site,” he said. “Whereas when I go to your field to sow, I don’t earn a bob until I put the machine in the ground.”

Hughes feels that the contractor price structure needs to be “reformulated”, particularly for silage.

“Farmers don’t sell cattle by the acre,” he said. “They sell by kilogramme, tonne or litre.

“The production of food or feed for animals has to be looked at by a contractor from a charge point of view,” he said.

“If the crop is heavy, the (contractor) price is up and if the crop is light, the prices would be down to a certain level, so you can just cover your costs and make a profit on it.

“If you’re putting in a huge heavy crop and you’re not getting anything extra for all that extra grass, it is going to eventually erode your confidence in the industry. People will say ‘no, there is no money in this. I’m out’.”

Hughes warned that the profitability of farms could be compromised if they don’t have access to contractors’ services.