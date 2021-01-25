Consumers driven by price rather than carbon footprint – NDC chief

National Dairy Council CEO Zoe Kavanagh with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue at the launch of a recent report highlighting the dairy industry’s contribution to sustainability. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Shoppers are driven by price not environmental concerns regarding food production, according to Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the National Dairy Council (NDC).

As pressure mounts on the farming sector to radically reduce emissions from food production – as stated most recently in the Government’s Ag Climatise roadmap which intends to make the sector “carbon neutral” by 2050 – the vital question for farmers is: will consumers pay a higher price for ‘greener’ food?

Pat McCormack, president of ICMSA, put it most frankly when he recently stated: “The fantasy that all changes necessary must take place from the farm to the supermarket fridges – with no effect at all on final prices to consumers – needs to be challenged.”

He argued: “We can either continue with high emissions and low prices, or we can move towards higher prices and lower emissions – but what we can’t have is low emissions and low prices.”

In response to this conundrum, the Farming Independent spoke to NDC chief Zoe Kavanagh about its latest consumer insights on the key drivers that influence shoppers to purchase one product over another – and whether there is any evidence to suggest that consumers are willing to pay higher food prices for the hefty environmental regulations being heaped on the farmers that ultimately stock the shelves and counters.

“Our job is to understand what the consumer needs and what the consumer thinks – but also, to make sure that what’s going on within the sector is being communicated to that consumer,” Ms Kavanagh said.

“And while the agriculture sector is very active on the climate change and sustainability agenda, it speaks to itself a lot – whereas, it is the consumer that needs to be inspired and to have trust that it is a progressive sector.”

Over the last four years, NDC has been focused on “reassuring the questioning consumer” – typically ‘millennials’, ‘Generation Z’ and those under 35 – around the dietary benefits of dairy.

Having tracked trends via annual consumer sentiment surveys – and most recently during the Covid-19 lockdown – the NDC boss explained that while the majority of consumers “want action” on climate change, price and nutritional issues still outweigh climate concerns for purchasing food – with the carbon footprint of food only an issue for one in 10 consumers.

Ms Kavanagh said: “As it stands, when the consumer walks into a shop to purchase food in general the key driver is price – 46pc say ‘price is the key driver’; while 34pc say ‘nutrition and health is the driver’.

“Only 28pc say ‘provenance is a driver’ and actually just 10pc say they think about carbon footprint.

“When you look at that you say ‘gosh, farmers are doing all this work to become more sustainable, yet the consumer has no idea what they are doing’.

“And then, even if they do know more about the production system, the question becomes ‘will it motivate the consumer to purchase a particular type of product?”

However, Ms Kavanagh says this is “not a reason for farmers to panic”, as she says that consumers still believe Irish dairy production is a “superior” product.

“88pc of consumers believe that Irish dairy production ‘is superior’ to anywhere else in the world because it is based off grass.

“But at the same time, 75pc of consumers say they have ‘no idea’ what the Irish dairy production sector is doing to ensure it is sustainable in the longer term.

“That means there is a really significant knowledge gap at consumer level around what the Irish dairy sector is doing to be sustainable in the longer term.”

“So, we are going to spend the next four years reassuring that ‘questioning consumer’ around the dairy production system,” she said.

This, the NDC chief says, will require significant action by the sector in order to “educate” the consumer, otherwise she warns that the sector will face “a consumption challenge” in the future.

“People’s concern for production systems and the environment will start undoing the progress we’ve made towards the product portfolio and consumption.

“We have got to be strategic. While carbon footprint is only 10pc of the consideration of purchase today, I believe it will grow.

“If you do nothing you will lose purchase frequency because consumers will say ‘I care about the environment and I want to buy products that I believe are better for the environment’.

“If dairy doesn’t do the job to indicate that its products are produced responsibly, you’re going to lose purchase.

“Then, in time, when the consumer grows to understand the uniqueness of Ireland’s grass-based system, our soil management, our nutrient management, I believe consumers will relate to that and the dairy product portfolio will be rewarded.”

But whether such a shift will translate into a price premium for dairy farmers, Ms Kavanagh says: “I don’t know”.

“We need to earn the premium by communicating the proof points. So, the job we have to do now is take the Ag Climatise framework and work with consumers to make them care. That comes down to making grass relevant beyond just a pretty picture.

“If we do that, we will be in a great place and will probably unlock a price premium. But you can’t go into stores right now and put the prices up so that the farmer gets money into his back-pocket to do the job. We need to have the proof points and it is going to be really important that the country’s 18,000 dairy farmers fully commit to the path of progress that’s being laid down between now and 2030.”

The findings relate to consumer research of over 2,000 Irish adults released by the European Milk Forum in June 2020 to gain a better understanding of consumers’ perceptions of sustainability, climate change and the challenges they pose in relation to the dairy sector.

Online Editors