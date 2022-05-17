Farming

Farming

Concerns mount over rise in calf slaughterings in dairy sector

Total slaughterings up 16pc to 29,495hd so far in 2022… and more than half come from just 100 dairy farms

Genetics: In an ICBF survey of dairy farmers, calf quality ranked as the lowest priority in terms of how they are looking to improve their herds. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Just 100 dairy farms account for 53pc of all calf slaughterings.

The stark figure was detailed at a meeting of the Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Calf Working Group last week and comes amid a sharp rise in calf slaughterings since 2018, up 16pc to 29,495hd so far in 2022.

