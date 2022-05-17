Concerns mount over rise in calf slaughterings in dairy sector

Just 100 dairy farms account for 53pc of all calf slaughterings.

The stark figure was detailed at a meeting of the Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Calf Working Group last week and comes amid a sharp rise in calf slaughterings since 2018, up 16pc to 29,495hd so far in 2022.

Calves cannot be sold until they are at least 10 days old, and while no animal welfare issues are associated with the practice, the number of male dairy calves being slaughtered by a minority of dairy farmers is a growing concern for the industry and has come in for criticism from outside the sector.

Senior industry sources told the Farming Independent last week that calf slaughtering was a ‘risk’ for the industry and had to potential to cause reputational damage.

“You can’t be selling the ‘green grass’ image, which is the reality of the vast amount of Irish dairy, and have this going on too,” said one source, while another called for the practice to be banned except for in emergency situations.

The meeting last week also heard details of the results of a recent ICBF dairy farmer survey focused on dairy beef.

Notably, calf quality ranked as the lowest priority for farmers in terms of how they are looking to improve their herds over the next five years.

The group were also informed that the number of calves being exported has risen by 20pc since 2018, while there has also been a significant decrease in calf mortality (-16pc) over the same period.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics on calf births outlined at the meeting showed the continued growth of dairy births (3.5pc), while suckler births continue to decline (-4.1pc).

Trends in dairy calvings indicate 1.3pc more dairy cows calved up to April 30, with half of ‘current cows’ calved by February 27 this year.

The meeting also heard sexed semen is starting to have an impact on dairy, although uptake is still described as ‘slow’.

About 2,000 herds used sexed semen in 2021 and the meeting heard that this is expected to double in 2022.

In terms of calf movements, about 35pc of dairy calves have been sold via marts this year, with the remainder moved from farm to farm.

Calf movements via marts had fallen back to just 27pc of the total during Covid, but have since returned to normal levels.

The meeting also heard that improving the slaughter performance of dairy-bred beef remains a challenge.

The ICBF detailed statistics based on carcass weight for age which showed a positive trend in suckler-beef bred steers (+1.2kg/year), but a declining trend for dairy beef (-0.5kg/yr) and dairy-bred steers (-0.7kg/yr).

Similar trends are evident for conformation. However, the ICBF did highlight that over the same period, age at slaughter has been reduced significantly.

Detail on the live export trade was also presented at the meeting, where Bord Bia described the demand for Irish cattle as ‘firm’.

However, it also said there was ongoing pressure on the export of unweaned calves, with reviews continuing at EU level.

Notably, the Bord Bia representative also said there was engagement with the Department regarding the potential of a quality assurance scheme for live exports.