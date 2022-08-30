Concern grows over fertiliser supplies as gas prices soar

Fertiliser application was back 21pc up to the third buying quarter this year. Photo: Roger Jones

An industry report on the supply of fertiliser for next year will be presented to Government this week outlining “the seriousness of the situation”.

Recent figures show fertiliser application was back 21pc up to the third buying quarter this year, with concerns over food security being raised by the fertiliser industry across Europe.

A number of European fertiliser manufacturers shut down production in recent days as gas prices continue to rise a move that was described by one industry source as “extraordinarily serious”.

With the cost of natural gas eight to 10 times higher in Europe compared to the US, and even more compared to other fertiliser industry hubs, European producers say they are not able to compete on the domestic and global market.

“European fertiliser industry is in full-fledged crisis because the European gas market is bust,” said Jacob Hansen, Director General at Fertilizers Europe.

“The record high prices of natural gas, which represent 90pc of industry’s variable production costs, makes it impossible for European producers to compete. As a result, over 70pc of European production capacity has been curtailed. If the situation prevails, we fear that remaining producers could also be affected.”

Several European chemical companies have curtained ammonia production due to soaring energy costs.

Pressure

Yara International cut output last week, putting more pressure on food supplies. The Norwegian producer said it’s further cutting its ammonia capacity to about a third.

Meanwhile, at home, many dairy and tillage farmers are active in the market, buying stock now and forward buying for next year.

Most compounds are retailing for in excess of €900/t, with urea selling for €950-€1,000/t and CAN at €830-€850/t.