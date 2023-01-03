Farming

Conacre makes up almost half of all leased land in Ireland, analysis shows

Overall level of leasing varies greatly from region to region

Dublin has the highest level of farmland available for rent/lease, at 50.3pc, followed by Meath and Louth, both with 39.6%. Expand

Dublin has the highest level of farmland available for rent/lease, at 50.3pc, followed by Meath and Louth, both with 39.6%.

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Over 44pc of leased land in Ireland is in the form of a conacre agreement, the Farming Independent can reveal.

Analysis of figures provided by the Department of Agriculture shows that the remaining 56pc of land is under a long-term lease agreement, which can vary in length but typically is for five or more years.

