Farmer representatives have welcomed the announcement by Roscommon County Council that “an emergency overflow pipe” will be installed in Lough Funshinagh "as a matter of urgency”.

Reacting to the statement from Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, which confirmed that the OPW will respond to the council’s request for emergency support for the project, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said he is “extremely pleased” for locals, farmers and landowners that were impacted by rising water levels in recent years.

“At least now there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The stress and anxiety they have had to endure in recent months is immeasurable, as they tried to keep water from entering their homes.

“Common sense has finally prevailed in this scenario. I have consistently said that an overflow pipe would be the only solution, otherwise the level of the lough would continue to rise – engulfing more land and flooding more homes in the process.

“Thankfully, everyone now is singing from the one hymn sheet and work can get underway as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank Minister O’Donovan, as well as his predecessor Kevin Boxer Moran, for the OPW’s commitment to fully support the council to carry out these urgent works.

“I understand the OPW is prepared to provide machinery and manpower to facilitate the flood mitigation works and that progress will be made imminently.

“A huge amount of recognition must also go to the locals and other public representatives who have continuously lobbied for this solution – including Ivan Connaughton and Sinead Beattie.

“Once the overflow pipe is up and running, the locals may at least have some peace of mind when the winter months roll around and heavy rainfall returns – rather than consistently watching the water levels.

“Homeowners have had to keep pumps running constantly to protect their homes and farmers have been at their wits end in recent months trying to safely house and feed their livestock – with some having to sell off some of their animals due to sheds being flooded.

“I would encourage the OPW and the county council to progress with the works as matter of haste,” the Roscommon-Galway representative. concluded.

Exposed

IFA Roscommon Co. Chairman, Jim O'Connor, also welcomed the development.

"Local farmers have been in contact with IFA on this issue over the last number of years, but the situation worsened radically in the last 12 months when water levels surpassed those in living memory.

"Many of the 44 farmers with land adjacent to the lough had their property threatened and farm payments cut due to rising water levels.

"In January, I raised this issue with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at our AGM. Lobbying continued throughout the spring with IFA President Tim Cullinan contacting Minister of State Malcolm Noonan to try and resolve this issue in advance of next winter's rainfall."

“In late 2020, Pat Murphy, IFA Connacht Regional Chairman, also spoke with Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, on the Lough Funshinagh issue, outlining the devastation farmers and homeowners were exposed to if the situation was not resolved.”

Mr O'Connor also thanked the local political representatives and the staff of Roscommon County Council for their work around the Lough. He praised “the enormous local community spirit” shown by the residents during a challenging time.

"This work must get underway immediately, and there must be no further delays in completing this emergency project. IFA will continue to liaise with local representatives on this," he concluded.