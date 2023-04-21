Commission to spend almost €10m surveying performance of new CAP

The European Commission is set to spend almost €10m surveying the performance of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, an official call for tenders has shown.

The tender has requested analytical services on economic aspects of European agri-food production and trade.

The focus of the CAP has shifted from rules and compliance to results and performance allowing greater flexibility for Member States to decide how to meet the general objectives.

To support the decision-making process in the field of agricultural and rural policy, DG AGRI intends to set up a series of Framework Contracts (FWC) providing “independent and robust” analysis that would assist the following processes:

Support to the evaluation of the CAP and its related tools and instruments.

Assessment in support of future initiatives in agricultural and rural policy.

Analysis of the agri-food sector.

Assessment of the European and international context in which agricultural and rural policy operate.

The analysis to be carried out under this FWC will be focused mainly on farm and forestry economics, trade and the related policies and public support and instruments. It may also cover other parts of the supply chain as well as transport and storage. Individual assignments under this FWC will generally cover Member States.

This FWC will be used by all Commission services, but DG AGRI will be its primary user.

The European Commission is coming under intense pressure to introduce mechanisms to combat the impact of inflation on CAP payments to farmers.

The Farming Independent understands that officials are now facing lobbying from across all sectors to stop the erosion of the value of payments.

The Commission is also understood to be concerned that inflation will impact the safety, quality and affordability of food in Europe.

In January, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski warned farmers could start to reject CAP payments and farm without restrictions if inflation continues to hammer the value of EU subsidies.

He said EU subsidies were worth only 10pc of the value of European agricultural output last year and the new CAP goals “are under threat” in relation to the environment.

Economists now believe the real value of the CAP budget could shrink by an aggregate of over €84.57bn during 2021 to 2027 amid rampant price inflation across the EU.