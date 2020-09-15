Farming

Co-op board ready to make €660m offer for a 60pc stake in Kerry Group’s dairy business

Industry sources insisted that a deal is very close to being agreed. Expand
Industry sources insisted that a deal is very close to being agreed.

Declan O'Brien

The Kerry Co-op board is understood to have made a formal decision to advance the purchase of a 60pc majority share in Kerry Group’s primary dairy business.

Unconfirmed reports put the value of the offer at €660-670 million, with the deal involving the purchase of Kerry Group’s main milk processing and trading facilities at Listowel, Farranfore, Newmarket and Charleville, plus the company’s dairy spreads business at Ossett in West Yorkshire.

The board decision means the proposed purchase could now move to due diligence.