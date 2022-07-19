Climate scientist: 3pc reduction in methane will halt warming by 2050

Prof Myles Allen is expected to call for a separate policy for livestock methane to be established

Reducing methane emissions by just three per cent per decade would result in “no further warming” caused by the Irish national herd by 2050, the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee will hear tomorrow.

At a meeting on the calculation of methane emissions, leading climate scientist, Professor Myles Allen of Oxford University is expected to contend that methane from Irish livestock will “decline steeply” after 2030 if an updated method for measuring the impact of the greenhouse gas is applied.

The professor is expected to call for a separate policy for livestock methane to be established.

It comes as the Government is to confirm the target for emissions cuts to agriculture by the end of July, with discussions ongoing over the landing ground on the overall proposed 22pc-30pc reduction by 2030.

In a memo to the committee, Prof Allen says: “Ireland is one of the first countries with a substantial agricultural sector to develop an ambitious climate policy, providing considerable opportunities to be policy pioneers.

“The standard method used for characterising the climate impact of emissions in terms of ‘carbon footprint’ or ‘CO2-equivalent emissions’ does not actually reflect the impact of human activities on global temperature.

“It was introduced 30 years ago, long before the need for net zero was recognised, and was never intended to drive policy in pursuit of such an ambitious temperature goal. This has long been recognised as a problem for agriculture.”

However, he says “the error depends on whether those emissions are rising, constant or falling”.

“A herd of 10 cows generates about one tonne of methane per year,” says Prof Allen.

“The standard carbon footprint calculation suggests this methane is equivalent to 28t of CO2 per year, whereas if (like the Irish average) that herd was built up over the last century, it is only causing an ongoing warming equivalent to about eight tonnes of CO2 per year, a factor of three to four times less than 28.

“But if the herd is increased by just one cow, that increase alone causes warming equivalent to an additional 13t of CO2 per year over the next 20 years, and 0.8t of CO2 per year thereafter.

“Conversely, if emissions are decreased by just three per cent per decade (either by gradual reduction in headcount, or adding seaweed to fodder, for example) then that herd’s methane emissions cause no further warming because the impact of the decline cancels the warming impact of the ongoing methane emissions.”