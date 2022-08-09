Farming

Climate policies have the biggest impact on farmers’ mental health

'Government policies aimed at reducing climate change' is the top stressor category for farmers

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Government policies designed to tackle climate change are fuelling a mental health crisis among farmers in Ireland, provisional results from a new study show.

Led by experts from the School of Agriculture and Food Science and the School of Psychology at University College Dublin, the research entitled ‘Dying to Farm: Developing a Suicide Prevention Intervention for Farmers in Ireland’, indicates that climate-related stress is contributing to suicidal ideation at farm level.

