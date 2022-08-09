Climate policies have the biggest impact on farmers’ mental health

Government policies designed to tackle climate change are fuelling a mental health crisis among farmers in Ireland, provisional results from a new study show.

Led by experts from the School of Agriculture and Food Science and the School of Psychology at University College Dublin, the research entitled ‘Dying to Farm: Developing a Suicide Prevention Intervention for Farmers in Ireland’, indicates that climate-related stress is contributing to suicidal ideation at farm level.

The project, funded by the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention, is based on views from some 250 dairy, beef, sheep and tillage farmers (male, female, aged 20-80 years) who participated in nationwide interviews, focus groups and surveys over the last 12 months.

While the study will remain active until the end of August, authors say most of the data was collected prior to the Government agreeing an emissions reduction target for agriculture by 2030.

Read More

Research coordinator Alison Stapleton said: “We know from a lot of anecdotal evidence that mental health is a really big challenge for farmers, yet in Ireland, there hasn’t been much research on suicide risk among this community.

“This project aims to address that, while looking at interventions to bolster farmer mental health and reduce suicide rates.

“We asked farmers about their knowledge of support services, their mental health generally, if they’ve ever experienced suicidal thoughts, and specific factors contributing to poor mental health.

“From a list of 30 options, our data is currently identifying the top farm stressor to be ‘Government policies designed to reduce climate change’; followed by ‘concern over the future of the farm’ and then ‘outsiders not understanding the nature of farming’.

“‘Not having enough time to spend together as a family in recreation’ and ‘limited social interaction opportunities’ were also in the top five stressors,” she said.

If you are impacted by this article, you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.ie or visit samaritans.ie.