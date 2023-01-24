Citizens’ Assembly vote down provision to protect farmers’ livelihoods in biodiversity efforts

The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss voted against including a provision to protect farmers’ livelihoods in its report to Government.

It also rejected a recommendation that Ireland should stop applying for its nitrates derogation.

The assembly members met over the weekend to finalise the wording of a second tranche of recommendations that they will submit to the Government in the next few weeks.

The Assembly, made up of selected members of society from a broad range of backgrounds, was scheduled to finish its work last year, but ran over time.

Among the recommendations discussed by the Assembly last weekend was that current State policy on the management of biodiversity on agriculture lands is not sufficient and requires fundamental review.

It says the review should support and incentivise farmers and landowners to protect and restore biodiversity.

However, a suggested amendment that any review and change must be cognisant of the need to protect farmers’ livelihoods was voted down by the Assembly.

Responding to the suggestion, Assembly chair Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin queried whether the amendment would “put us in any grey area” and asked if it would include all farmers.

The Assembly subsequently voted the amendment down.

It also rejected a recommendation that the State must cease applying for nitrates derogation.

Assembly members said the impact of the recommendation was not clear and that they didn’t know enough about it.

Recommendations voted on and agreed before the end of last year were wide-ranging and included a call for the Government to hold a referendum on giving nature constitutional rights to protection.

Other recommendations included that the State should incentivise a drastic reduction in the use of pesticides in line with EU policy, adding that the State should also regulate the use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers, while maintaining food security.

The Assembly is set to also call for increased support for organic farming and for the use of monoculture grass seed mixtures to be stopped.

It also recommended that sanctions for damaging biodiversity should be proportionate to the offence so they adequately discourage negative behaviour, (e.g. penalties should be linked to company turnover) with the offender incurring the cost of undoing the damage.

Assembly members will vote privately on these and the other proposed recommendations and submit their individual votes by January 29 after which the final selection will be presented to Government.