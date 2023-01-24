Farming

Citizens’ Assembly vote down provision to protect farmers’ livelihoods in biodiversity efforts

Influence: Chair of The Citizens&rsquo; Assembly, Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, and members of the Secretariat Art O'Leary and Tim Carey addressing the room at the final Plenary session. Photo: GIS Expand
Influence: Chair of The Citizens’ Assembly, Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, and members of the Secretariat Art O'Leary and Tim Carey addressing the room at the final Plenary session. Photo: GIS

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss voted against including a provision to protect farmers’ livelihoods in its report to Government.

It also rejected a recommendation that Ireland should stop applying for its nitrates derogation.

